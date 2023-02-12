WATCH: USMNT stars Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie begin Man Utd clash with THUNDEROUS tackles

- Adams upends Sancho early
- McKennie clatters Malacia
- Duo making second consecutive start together
WHAT HAPPENED? Adams provided the game's first highlight-reel collision just minutes in as he ran down and upended Jadon Sancho. McKennie, meanwhile, responded less than three minutes later, hammering Tyrell Malacia with a slide tackle.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two were named to Leeds' starting XI for the second consecutive match, lining up next to each other in a double pivot. That last match was McKennie's full debut, having come off the bench against Nottingham Forest before starting against United in midweek.
WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Leeds' next two matches will be key to their relegation fight as they face Everton and Southampton in a pair of matches with teams close to them in the table.