Competition! Man City facing fight with West Ham to sign Jeremy Doku as Hammers see bid rejected

- West Ham offer for Doku rejected
- Man City want Belgian winger
- Rennes want £47 million ($60m)
WHAT HAPPENED? City are keen to sign Doku from Stade Rennes this summer, but they aren't the only Premier League club with that plan. According to FootMercato, the Ligue 1 side have rejected an opening bid from West Ham.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rennes have reportedly set a £47m ($60m) asking price for the 21-year-old Belgian winger, who scored seven goals and provided four assists in 35 games last season.
AND WHAT'S MORE: City are looking to bring in a new winger following the £30m sale of Riyad Mahrez to Al-Ahli. Cole Palmer - also 21 - has started the season well, scoring in both the Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup final.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty ImagesGetty Images(C)GettyImages
WHAT NEXT FOR DOKU?: Doku was named among the substitutes for Rennes' Ligue 1 match away at Lens on Sunday. City have repeatedly agreed personal terms with the youngster, but are yet to make an offer to his club. The treble-winners are also exploring a move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz.