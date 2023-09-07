'We don't consider that' - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent shuts down talk of blockbuster Real Madrid move despite his love for the club

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent has rubbished the idea that the Napoli star could join Real Madrid any time soon despite being a fan of the club.

Kvaratskhelia agent rules out Napoli departure

Georgian wants to play for Real Madrid one day

Napoli resisted interest to keep him this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Kvaratskhelia is known to be a fan of Los Blancos, and after Napoli were drawn in the same Champions League group as Real Madrid, rumours of a potential transfer reemerged.

In a recent interview with Calcio Napoli 24 (relayed by AS), the 22-year-old's agent, Mamuka Jugeli, dismissed the idea. "We don’t consider that. We don’t think about leaving Naples. When one day Kvara is ready to play in Madrid or Barça, we will analyze it," he said.

The player's father, a Barcelona fan, said: "I want the fans to know that Khvicha does not want to change clubs and will give everything for Naples. We are very grateful."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Clubs around Europe - including Real Madrid and Chelsea - were eyeing up a move for Kvaratskhelia after he enjoyed an explosive first season at Napoli. After the winger scored 14 goals and provided 17 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions, the Scudetto winners managed to keep hold of him after setting a €100 million (£87m/$97m) price tag.

WHAT NEXT FOR KVARATSKHELIA?: Kvaradona - as he has been nicknamed by Napoli fans - is currently enduring a poor run of form, having failed to score in his last 13 league games. He'll surely be back to his best soon enough, and with four years remaining on his current deal, Napoli will be in no rush to cash in on the winger's desire to play for Carlo Ancelotti's side.