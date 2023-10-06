Attacking help for Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez on the way?! Man City to pursue Brighton's Karou Mitoma in January as Pep Guardiola bolsters roster

Pep Guardiola is keen to pursue Brighton winger Karou Mitoma in the January transfer window, as City look to bolster their attacking options.

Mitoma linked with City

Guardiola looking to bolster squad

Winger into final 2 years of contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The Japan international had an excellent 2022/23 season, scoring 10 and assisting eight in 41 appearances for the Seagulls, and he's started this season brightly, too. The winger's form was always likely to bring interest from bigger clubs, and according to reports from Sportsmole, Manchester City are seriously interested in signing the 26-year-old in the January transfer window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City's arch rivals Manchester United are reputedly also interested in Mitoma, but the Premier League champions will undoubtedly be the favourites to land his signature, particularly as Guardiola is thought to be a big fan of the winger. The signing would bolster City's attacking ranks, providing further support to the likes of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez and improving their chances of winning a record fourth successive Premier League title. However, Brighton have made a habit of selling off their prized assets for huge profits, so Mitoma certainly won't come cheap.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

(C)Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MITOMA? The Japan international is back in action on Sunday when the Seagulls host Liverpool.