'I'm delighted to be back home' - John Terry confirms return to Chelsea following Mauricio Pochettino appointment

Chelsea legend John Terry has delighted fans by returning to the club in an academy role.

John Terry returns to Chelsea

Takes up role in academy

Arrival part of wider shake-up at club

WHAT HAPPENED? Terry has announced his return to Chelsea to work in the academy, three months after he left his consultancy role with the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Terry wrote in an Instagram post: "I’m delighted to be back Home working in the academy and continuing my role at the club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former captain Terry is a true Chelsea legend, having won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three league cups, the Champions League and Europa League during a 717-game career.

The 42-year-old hung up his boots in 2018 and has since worked as an assistant coach under Dean Smith at Aston Villa and Leicester.

Terry posted another photo of him posing with new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, with the caption: "Great to see the gaffer. Great manager and great man. Good luck and welcome. We would have been a great center-back partnership."

WHAT NEXT FOR JOHN TERRY? It's not clear exactly what Terry's new role is, but he will work at Cobham to bring through the next generation of Chelsea stars.