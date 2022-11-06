Gareth Bale admitted that he has a knack for scoring in big matches after lifting LAFC to the club's first MLS Cup with a late equalizer.

Bale celebrates another trophy

More final heroics for Wales star

LAFC's first MLS Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Bale scored a stunning 128th-minute equalizer in Saturday's MLS Cup final, leveling the score at 3-3 before LAFC triumphed in a shootout against the Philadelphia Union.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's nice, it's always nice to score in finals," Bale said. "I seem to have a knack for doing it!

"It's big. It's important for the club and important for the fans. We were down to 10 men, not really looking like we were going to get anything out of the game. Credit to everybody to keep pushing and fighting.

"It was nice to get the goal to help the team. Where it ranks? I'm not too sure but it's a great feeling!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bale has made a career out of scoring in big moments, having done so several times during his time at Real Madrid. Most notably, Bale often thrived in the Champions League, famously scoring twice in Madrid's win over Liverpool in 2018, including one famous bicycle kick.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BALE? After the MLS Cup celebrations are complete, Bale will join up with Wales for the World Cup, where he'll lead them into a group that includes the U.S., England and Iran.