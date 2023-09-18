Dark times for Milan! A 'power cut' during their UCL press conference saw Stefano Piolo and Fikayo Tomori stuck in ill-lit room with media for over 10 minutes

A power cut left AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli and defender Fikayo Tomori in the dark ahead of their Champions League clash against Newcastle.

WHAT HAPPENED? On Monday Pioli and Tomori were fielding questions from the media ahead of Milan's Champions League clash against Newcastle when the lights went out. Some journalists in attendance joked that perhaps the light had gone out on Milan's season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Milan suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat to arch-rivals Inter on Saturday, further increasing the pressure on manager Pioli. Although his side won their opening three games of the campaign, critics have been calling for Pioli's sacking after Milan could only finish fourth in Serie A last season, 20 points behind champions Napoli.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIOLI AND MILAN?: Milan will look to bounce back when they begin their Champions League campaign against Newcastle at San Siro on Tuesday evening. They'll return to league action against Hellas Verona on Saturday. Two poor results could cost Pioli his job.