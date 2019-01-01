Live Scores

7 days to the JSSL Professional Academy 7s 2019

More than 5000 players and officials to take part in Asia’s largest youth football tournament

It is now only a week away from the 2019 edition of the JSSL Professional Academy 7s.

With teams like FC Barcelona, Liverpool, Fulham, Valencia CF, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and many more confirmed for the event, the 2019 tournament is set to be the largest ever since the inaugural event in 2013. In addition, this will be the first year that the JSSL Professional Academy 7s will feature young girls from among the top academies in the world.

In addition, one of Spain’s most renowned female footballers Aintzane Encinas will also be in Singapore as an Ambassador of the JSSL Professional Academy 7s, courtesy of LaLiga, a partner of JSSL.

Said Paul Parker, a JSSL Ambassador: “It is only a week away to Asia’s largest youth football tournament. There will be more than 5000 players and officials from 17 nations around the world including teams from Sweden and Germany coming down for the event.

With so many teams and players down, and from so many exciting teams, we are all set for a youth football extravaganza like no other.”

Among the teams participating in the girl's tournament for the Academy 7s are FC Barcelona, Valencia CF and Atletico Madrid which have confirmed their presence for the event. Apart from the trio of Spanish sides, the girls’ team from top English side Liverpool have also confirmed their participation for the event which will be held from 19 to 21 April at Our Tampines Hub (OTH).

For the boys’ competition, the likes of Valencia CF, Atletico Madrid, Fulham, Arsenal, Bangkok United and Perth Glory are all set for the event. In addition, there will also be an ASEAN rivalry as both Malaysia’s Johor Darul Takzim and Indonesia’s Persib Bandung will do battle on 20 April at the OTH.

The confirmed list of teams for the JSSL Professional Academy 7s is as follows:

Boys Girls
Valencia CF FC Barcelona
Atletico Madrid JSSL FC 
Arsenal FC Chonburi FC
Fulham FC Valencia CF
Urawa Reds Atletico Madrid
Bangkok United Liverpool FC
Persib Bandung  
JSSL FC   
Perth Glory  
Johor Darul Takzim  
   

The complete set of fixtures for the JSSL Professional Academy 7s can be found here.

On the sidelines of the JSSL Professional Academy 7s, the JSSL Football Coaching Convention will also be organized which features presentations from officials from the participating clubs.

Among the scheduled presentations are as follows:

Club Name of presenter Title of presentation
Valencia CF Luis Martinez Developing the 21 st Century

 

  Academy Director Coach
Fulham Huw Jennings
Academy Director		 Managing an Academy to Compete in the Now and
Tomorrow
FC Barcelona Jesus Alberto Lopez
U16 Women’s Coach		 Inspiring the Next Generation
of Girls
Arsenal

Dan Micciche

Academy Head Coach

 Integrating the Different
Facets of Football into
Coaching
Atletico Madrid Juan Coronel
Academy Manager		 Managing between winning
and player development
Liverpool FC
Women's		 Jack Edwards
Lead Strength and
Conditioning Coach		 Managing the growth and
maturation of female players
Urawa Red
Diamonds		 Shigenori Hagimura
Academy
Development Coach		 Developing Youth Footballers,
the Urawa way
     

A familiar name for English football fans will be that of Arsenal’s Academy Head Coach Dan Micciche, who was a former first-team manager of Milton Keynes Dons and the England national U16 manager from 2015 to 2017.

