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Paul Ince has told GOAL that there are too many players at Old Trafford that are “not Manchester United players”, with big money being “wasted” on Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans during the summer transfer window of 2026. The Red Devils are considered to have overlooked their most pressing recruitment needs, with the wrong areas being reinforced.

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Huge sums spent on midfielders

The general consensus has been, for some time, that defensive additions are required at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ in order to plug some rather alarming leaks. Lavish sums were invested in forward-thinking talent such as Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko in 2025.

Some 12 months on, a creaking back four - with that system being readopted in the wake of Ruben Amorim’s departure - was once again overlooked as the likes of Tielemans, Santos and Carlos Baleba were acquired. They cost around £155 million ($204m) between them.

Pochettino succeeding ousted Carrick

Little return has been enjoyed on players snapped up from Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton, with United tumbling into the Premier League relegation before relieving Michael Carrick of his coaching duties and turning to Mauricio Pochettino - who is poised to arrive from the USMNT.

The Argentine - who has previously worked in England with Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea - will have several issues to address. Another transfer market will not swing open again until January, meaning that he will have to make do for now.

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Assessment of Tielemans & Santos

Asked if the likes of Tielemans and Santos never offered any real upgrade on what was already at Old Trafford, title-winning former United midfielder Ince - who was speaking in association with freebets.com - told GOAL: “First and foremost, I think the recruitment at Old Trafford was poor.

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“Any top hierarchy or recruitment team would know you have to recruit from the back and they've needed two centre-halves, a left-back, a right-back, maybe a number two goalkeeper. So the fact that they targeted their midfield this season was a really strange one for me.

“And it was more strange with the Andrey Santos one - paying £50 million for someone who hardly played for Chelsea. He's a young midfield player and I'm thinking to myself, ‘why are we buying someone like that when we've already got Kobbie Mainoo at Manchester United?’ He's a young kid that everyone's been talking about for the last two or three years. Not really done it so far, seen flashes of it that he can be a top player. But he needs more games, more development.

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“So why would you bring someone else in to play in exactly the same position when you've already got that kind of person there? For me, that was kind of £50 million wasted. That could have gone on a striker or a couple of defenders.

“And Tielemans, you have some players who are comfortable playing for certain teams. At Villa, he was different class. I think that was his level, where there's not much pressure. He's one of the main players at the football club and was a very, very good player. But there's a different expectation when you come to Man United. There's a different level of player that you have to be. And I think we've seen since he's come that, unfortunately, he's not at that level.”

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Too many not at the required level

Ince, who spent six years with the Red Devils between 1989 and 1995, went on to say of United’s long-standing issues when it comes to bringing in the right calibre of player: “It's hard, because sometimes when you come to a team that's struggling, which Man United definitely are, it's hard to show your true colours.

“I think that's what we've seen with Tielemans. There's no doubt he's a good, top player. But is he a Man United level player? I'm not sure. Then again, I can say that about most of the team.

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“When I joined Manchester United in 1989-1990, you looked around the changing room and you thought, ‘wow, Bruce, Robson, Hughes, they're Man United players’. Nowadays, you don't get Man United players. You get players who actually play for Man United, but not Man United players. That's the difference.

“Man United were the only club that used to get ‘he's not a Man United player’. They never used to say he's not a Liverpool player or a City player, it was always ‘he's not a Man United player’. You have to be a certain player to play for Manchester United. And that's where you have to perform week in and week out in front of the expectation of the fans and the level, the way you conduct yourself, the standards in training, all these combinations are built into being a Man United player. And sadly, Man United haven't got them anymore.

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“I think Tielemans has probably paid for that. I think he's got into a situation where there's a club struggling - and the same with Santos, when you walk into a football club, you want to walk to a club that's been successful and want to build on top of that.

“Alex Ferguson was great at that - get one or two, three players, me being one of them, Andrei Kanchelskis, Mark Hughes, and keep building. Man United seem to have got players in just for the sake of getting players in. And that's why they've struggled this year.”

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Liverpool test first up for Pochettino

United have found it difficult to take control of games, with talismanic captain Bruno Fernandes shouldering expectations aplenty in the middle of the park. He has not been at his creative best, but needs others to help him out at both ends of the field.

Another new era for the Red Devils will be ushered in at Anfield on Sunday, with Liverpool providing the opposition for Pochettino’s first game at the helm. He needs some of those that have underwhelmed so far in 2026-27 to step up and prove that they can be long-term assets for 13-time Premier League title winners.