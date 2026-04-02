Recent statistics have revealed Barcelona Women’s overwhelming dominance in El Clásico clashes against Real Madrid, following their 6-0 victory over their rivals on Thursday evening at the Spotify Camp Nou, in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Barça had also thrashed Real Madrid in the first leg (6-2), bringing the aggregate score to 12-2.

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According to the "Football Time" network, the Catalan side have scored 50 goals whilst conceding just three in the last 13 matches between the two sides, reflecting Barcelona’s absolute dominance over Real Madrid in women’s competitions.

The Camp Nou stadium saw a massive crowd for the second leg, with 60,067 fans in attendance, setting up a semi-final clash between Barcelona and Bayern Munich, scheduled for 25 April and 2 May.