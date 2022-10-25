2023 Women's World Cup: Super Falcons can make it out of the group - Oshoala

Nigeria forward Asisat Oshoala believes the Super Falcons have a great chance to come out of their group in the 2023 World Cup.

Nigeria are in Group B alongside co-hosts Australia

The Super Falcons will face Canada & Republic of Ireland

Oshoala confident of good outing in the global event

WHAT HAPPENED? Nigeria were drawn to face Australia and Olympic champions Canada in the tournament to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

They will kick off their Group B campaign against Canada on July 21, face Australia on July 27 before winding up the round against the Republic of Ireland on July 31.

WHAT DID OSHOALA SAY? "I think we have a really good group. It's the World Cup and it's not meant to be easy or a walk in the park," Oshoala said as quoted by BBC Sport Africa.

"With the group we have, I feel we have a chance. We get to play Canada, a team we know very well, and of course Australia.

"It won't be easy against the Republic of Ireland, but we had Australia in our 2015 group. We lost to them 2-0. It's a good opportunity for us to come back and also prove that we've improved from the team that played seven years ago.

"We have a very good group and are really excited for the tournament."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Super Falcons, who qualified after defeating Cameroon 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on July 14, will be making a tenth appearance at the global competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR OSHOALA? She will hope to be in action when Barcelona take on Rosengard in Group D matchday two of their Champions League campaign at Malmo Idrottsplats on Thursday.