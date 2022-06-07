2023 Afcon qualifying wrap: Mane’s late penalty fires Senegal to victory over Rwanda

The Liverpool superstar extended his record as his country’s top scorer with the spot kick against the resolute Amavubi

Sadio Mane was the match winner for Senegal yet again when his last-minute penalty broke Rwanda’s hearts to give the reigning African champions a 1-0 victory in their second 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

With the match destined to end 0-0 and the five minutes added on almost done, defender Ange Mutsinzi was adjudged to have committed a foul in the box as Senegal pressed on in search of a goal and the referee pointed to the spot.

Mane, who became his country’s top scorer with 32 goals following his hat-trick against Benin on match-day one, made it 33 strikes for Senegal as he slotted home the penalty with a low shot in the right corner.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse had made three changes to the side that beat Benin 3-1 on June 3 with Fode ballo-Toure of AC Milan replacing Saliou at left-back while Habib Diallo, scorer of 11 goals for Strasbourg in Ligue 1, started in place of Villareal’s Boulaye Dia as the main striker.

Cisse also made some tactical changes to his star-studded side with Liverpool superstar Mane starting on the left wing and not behind the striker as he did against Benin.

Mane had a chance to score early on when his header went just wide from a corner and also laid off for his teammates after weaving past his markers, but Senegal could not find a breakthrough.

Senegal went into the break after enjoying a 76 per cent possession but only had seven shots to show for their dominance.

After the restart, Cisse replaced Pape Sarr for Keita Balde and the Cagliari forward looked sharp as he combined well with Mane with incisive passing but a goal was still not forthcoming.

Rwanda had a rare opportunity a few minutes later when veteran striker Meddie Kagere tested Edouard Mendy in Senegal’s goal with a shot which went just inches over the crossbar.

Further changes for Senegal saw Leicester City midfielder Nampalys Mendy replaced by Marseille’s Pape Gueye while Famara Diedhiou came in for Diallo while Pape Abou Cisse was replaced by Youssouf Sabaly but the Teranga Lions still found the going tough against a stubborn Amavubi defence until the penalty.

Victory leaves Senegal top of Group L with six points, with Rwanda and Mozambique further back on a point each ahead of Wednesday’s clash between the South Africans and Benin.

Meanwhile in Group H, three teams are on three points following Zambia’s 2-1 come from behind win over Comoros earlier on Tuesday.

Comoros, who beat Lesotho 2-0 on June 3, took a 13th minute lead through Red Star Belgrade midfielder El Fardou Ben before Brighton and Hove Albion’s Enock Mwepu levelled for Zambia just before half-time.

With the game seemingly headed for a 1-1 draw, Arsenal Tula midfielder Kings Kangwa gave Zambia the winner two minutes from time to give the Chipolopolo their first victory following their 3-1 loss to Ivory Coast in the opening match last week.

The Ivorians, who take on Lesotho on Thursday, still lead the group due to their superior goal difference and can open up a two-point lead with victory.

Burkina Faso took control of Group B with a second straight win after downing Eswatini 3-1 while Cape Verde won their first match, beating Togo 2-0 to move to second on the table with three points.

Togo and Eswatini are on a point apiece, following their 2-2 draw on match-day one.