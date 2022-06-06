2023 Afcon Qualifiers: Zambia’s Mwepu reveals why he struggled in Ivory Coast defeat

The 24-year-old speaks on his new role with Chipolopolo and their readiness to face the Coelacanths in matchday two

Zambia midfielder Enock Mwepu has explained why he looked vulnerable during their 3-1 defeat against Ivory Coast in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture at Municipal Stadium in Yamoussoukro on Friday.

Chipolopolo went down in the Group H opener against the Elephants courtesy of goals from Serge Aurier, Christian Kouame, and Ibrahim Sangare while Patson Daka scored their lone goal.

The 24-year-old Mwepu, who turns out for Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, did not impress in the fixture and has now blamed being deployed in an unnatural position by coach Aljosa Asanovic, as the reason he was not at his best.

“I wasn’t played in my normal position, but modern football involves different positions and I have to adapt to that,” Mwepu said as quoted by Bolla Zambia.

“Like I have said we did not play our game, obviously I looked vulnerable and most of our players looked vulnerable. Looking forward to Tuesday’s game even if I play in that position we just have to play our game and do our very best and that will be it.

“We thank God for the travelling mercies, We are disappointed but the fans are more disappointed. Playing at this level you have to show your quality, you have to show how good you are as a team.

“Obviously, we did not show that character and that personality in the team.”

Zambia will now shift their focus to their matchday two game against Comoros on Tuesday and Mwepu insists they have to display more character and attitude to win the battle.

“It won’t be easy because they look like a confident team, it will be one of the toughest games for us. We have to be ready for them and react fast. We have to show character and personality. The only thing we have to get is three points and that’s it,” Mwepu continued.

“Going forward, on Tuesday we have to show more character, more attitude that we want to win it. Hopefully, we get the three points and make the fans happy.”

Mwepu has also called on his players to forget the defeat against Ivory Coast and shift their focus to the Comoros game.

“Football has a lot of things involved, travelling, how you eat, how you sleep, all these kinds of things,” added Mwepu. “We just have to remove the loss in our heads and recover as soon as possible.

“We need to go into the game ready, I hope the team shall be ready to get a win. We are trying, by all means, to play as a group. We know we are in a difficult moment but we trying our best to get the group going and that’s what we will try to do on Tuesday.”

The match against the Coelacanths will be played at National Heroes Stadium.