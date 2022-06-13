2023 Afcon Qualifiers: Nigeria must beat Sao Tome and Principe convincingly – Fuludu

The former midfielder explains why the Super Eagles will have to dig deep and get a good result at Stade Adrar

Former Nigeria international Edema Fuludu has expressed the reason the Super Eagles must win their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Sao Tome and Principe convincingly.

The Super Eagles will return to action when they take on Sao Tome at Stade Adrar in Morocco on Monday.

Nigeria under coach Jose Peseiro launched their campaign to reach the finals in Ivory Coast with a 2-1 win against Sierra Leone at Abuja National Stadium while Sao Tome suffered a 5-1 defeat against Guinea-Bissau at Stade Adrar.

The huge win for Guinea-Bissau saw them move top of the group, and according to the 52-year-old Fuludu, who managed eight caps for Nigeria, the Super Eagles have no other choice against Sao Tome.

“They [Super Eagles] don’t have any choice than to win convincingly,” Fuludu said as quoted by Punch. “Sao Tome lost 5-1 to Guinea Bissau, so if they (Eagles) must top the group, goals will count.

“Going to Morocco means that we [Nigeria and Sao Tome] are both playing away from home, so we must show superiority there and deliver.”

After Nigeria failed to win the 33rd edition of Afcon in Cameroon and also missed out on a ticket for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Fuludu believes Super Eagles must use the game to make their fans happy.

“Nigerians are yet to be happy with their performances especially after failing to qualify for the World Cup,” Fuludu continued. “They have their image to redeem and I believe that we should win convincingly.”

Meanwhile, another former international Sylvanus Okpala is expecting nothing but a win from the Super Eagles.

“We expect a win from them,” Okpala told the same portal. “They have no reason not to win all their matches because they have been together for the past three weeks, playing friendly matches.

“Against Sierra Leone, I expected a win and a win is a win whether it’s 1-0 or 2-1, it’s a win.”

This will be the fourth match Peseiro will be taking charge of the Super Eagles. His first two matches ended in defeats – 2-1 against Mexico and 1-0 against Ecuador. His third match saw Nigeria score through Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen to beat the Leone Stars.