2023 Afcon Qualification: South Africa oppose Liberia’s plan to host games in Morocco

The South African Football Association (Safa) has objected to Liberia’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification plans to play their home matches in Morocco.

As Liberia do not have Fifa or Caf-approved stadiums, they have opted to host their Group K rivals in the north, an arrangement that South Africa claim hand Atlas Lions an undue advantage. Zimbabwe are the other group member.

"We have been informed that Liberia intend to play their group qualifier matches in Morocco, whilst they are with Morocco in the same group," Safa’s letter, signed by Tebogo Motlanthe, the federation’s legal officer, addressed to Caf’s secretary-general Veron Mosengo-Omba, said.

"The South African Football Association hereby raise and officially objects to that arrangement as it goes against the principles of fair play because the Moroccan football association will travel less and enjoy the benefits of home ground advantage more than anyone in the group.

"We understand the challenges of stadia in our continent, but we plead that it not be used to disadvantage other countries or give an unfair advantage over others."

After missing out on the last edition – which was hosted in Cameroon and eventually won by Senegal – South Africa will hope to navigate their way into the Afcon’s 34th edition.

A total of 24 teams will participate in the tournament, including Ivory Coast, the hosts, who have an automatic ticket into the finals.

Safa’s protest comes a few days after Al Ahly objected to Caf’s decision to have the Champions League final game hosted in Morocco. The Egyptian giants, who are on course to reach another final of the competition and are under the mentorship of South African coach, Pitso Mosimane, – want the game to be played on neutral ground.