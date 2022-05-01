Legendary Malawi striker Essau Kanyenda is concerned about Frank Mhango's situation at Orlando Pirates ahead of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The Southern African country has been pitted against Egypt, Ethiopia and Guinea in their qualifying group (Group D) with matches scheduled to start later this month.



However, one of Malawi's most influential stars, Mhango remains a fringe player at Pirates where he has made just four substitute appearances since he returned from the 2021 Afcon finals in Cameroon.



Kanyenda, who turned out for Jomo Cosmos and Polokwane City in the PSL during his playing days, is worried about the 29-year-old forward's lack of game time at the Soweto giants.



“Gaba is our main striker, and his lack of game time is disappointing," Kanyenda told Far Post.



"Obviously, he will not go to the 2023 Afcon qualifiers with the same form of the previous edition, and this is a worry."



Despite having produced some eye-catching performances in Cameroon, Mhango found it difficult to break into Bucs' starting line-up with the club's co-coach Mandla Ncikazi stating that the 2019/20 PSL Golden Boot winner will have to wait for his chance.



Kanyenda went on to urge the Flames coach Mario Marinica to find a way to bring out the best in Mhango who played an instrumental role in helping the Flames reach the 2021 Afcon knockout phase.



“We can take solace from the fact that when he was going to Afcon finals in Cameroon, he wasn’t in form," the 39-year-old added.



"But he delivered the goods, so it would depend on how the coach would feature him and combinations that he will have at his disposal."



Mhango scored three goals in three matches for the Flames at the 2021 continental showpiece.