2023 AFC Asian Cup: Which teams have already qualified for the finals? Full list of qualified countries

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup will be the 18th edition of the tournament. Qatar are the defending champions.

Initially, the tournament was supposed to be held in China. However, Chinese Football Association (CFA) has officially informed the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) that they will not be able to host the 2023 AFC Asian Cup due to the Covid-19 pandemic currently ravishing China.

AFC is yet to decide the new hosts for the marquee tournament. The apex governing body of the Asian continent has stated that they would notify the same in due course.

How many teams will participate in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup?

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup will feature 24 teams including the host. The host nation will qualify directly for the tournament, whereas 23 spots will be filled via qualifiers.

When will the 2023 AFC Asian Cup start?

The AFC 2023 Asian Cup will kick off on June 16. Whereas the final will be played a month later on July 16.

Which teams have qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup?

The Asian Cup qualifiers began on June 6, 2019, for the 23 available spots. After the first two rounds of qualifiers, 13 teams have already qualified for the tournament.

Team Method of Qualification Date of Qualification Final Appearances Last Appearance Previous best performance Japan Second Round Group F winners May 28, 2021 10th appearance 2019 Winners (1992, 2000, 2004, 2011) Syria Second Round Group A winners June 7, 2021 7th 2019 Group Stage (1980, 1984, 1988, 1996, 2011, 2016) Qatar Second Round Group E winners June 7, 2021 11th 2019 Winners (2019) South Korea Second Round Group H winners June 9, 2021 15th 2019 Winners (1956, 1960) Australia Second Round Group B winners June 11, 2021 5th 2019 Winners (2015) Iran Second Round Group C winners June 15, 2021 15th 2019 Winners (1968, 1972, 1976) Saudi Arabia Second Round Group D winners June 15, 2021 11th 2019 Winners (1984, 1988, 1996) United Arab Emirates Second Round Group G winners June 15, 2021 11th 2019 Runners-up (1996) China Second Round Group A runners-up June 15, 2021 13th 2019 Runners-up (1984, 2004) Iraq Second Round Group C runners-up June 15, 2021 10th 2019 Winners (2007) Oman Second Round Group E runners-up June 15, 2021 5th 2019 Round of 16 (2019) Vietnam Second Round Group G runners-up June 15, 2021 5th 2019 Fourth Place (1956, 1960) Lebanon Second Round Group H runners-up June 15, 2021 3rd 2019 Group Stage (2000, 2019)