2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Wakaso, Duncan, Fosu and two others out of Ghana clash with Zimbabwe

Five players are set to miss the double-header against the Warriors this month, reducing the Black Stars to 27 in the squad

China-based Mubarak Wakaso, Brentford winger Tariqe Fosu and Spezia attacker Emmanuel Gyasi have been ruled out of Ghana’s squad for their 2022 World Cup qualifying double-header against Zimbabwe.

Fiorentina midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan and Asante Kotoko centre-back Ismael Abdul Ganiyi will also miss the October round of internationals while Reading right-back Andy Yiadom is currently under assessment.

The development was announced by the Ghana Football Association on its official website on Monday ahead of training on Tuesday.

The Black Stars are set to host Zimbabwe in a Group G matchday three fixture in Cape Coast on Saturday, three days before travelling to Harare for the reverse fixture.

The five players were named in a provisional 32-man roster announced by new Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac for the double-header last month.

Wakaso, Gyasi and Ganiyu were involved as Ghana faced South Africa and Ethiopia in their opening two games of the World Cup qualifiers while Duncan and Fosu were billed to make a return to the team after some time out.

Yiadom, meanwhile, was in action as Reading picked a 1-0 away win over Cardiff City in the Championship on Saturday. In the game, the right-back picked up an injury, leading to his substitution in the 80th minute.

Currently second in Group G after two rounds of matches, the Black Stars are looking to make a comeback to winning ways following a 1-0 away loss to South Africa, three days after beating Ethiopia 1-0 in Cape Coast to commence the series with three points.

Only the final group winners will qualify for the final round of the qualifiers.

Updated Ghana squad

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati- Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), Ibrahim Danlad, (Asante Kotoko), Jojo Wallocott (Swindon Town)

Defenders: Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Andrew Yiadom (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg).

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Baba Iddrisu (Real Mallorca), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC).

Forwards: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Kamaldeen Suleymana (Rennes), Joel Fameyeh (Orenburg), Yaw Yeboah (Wisła Kraków), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor)