2022 World Cup Qualifiers: 'I am used to such decisions' - Uganda coach Micho irate with penalty call vs Kenya

The Serbian was unhappy that his charges were 'denied' a penalty in a 0-0 draw away to the Harambee Stars

Uganda head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has conceded he was infuriated after the referee reversed a decision to hand his charges a penalty against Kenya during Thursday's World Cup qualifier in Nairobi.

Kenya's Joseph Okumu brought down Milton Karisa on the edge of the danger zone and an initial decision from Sudan referee Ismail Mahmood Ali Mahmood was a penalty. However, after consulting the assistant referee, he handed the visitors a free-kick.

But it was not amusing for the Serbian tactician who saw his Cranes side play out a goalless draw with the Harambee Stars.

'I am used to such decisions'

"We shall have an opportunity to see why the referee changed his mind after reviewing the incident," Micho told Goal.

"But, I am now getting used to such decisions because [in a friendly match against Kenya], Zambia had a genuine goal disallowed and again, we have seen a penalty decision reversed.

"Apart from that, the boys gave everything despite playing against a team that has just completed their season. For us, most of the players are in recess so it is a positive result.

"It was hard to prepare the players physically for the match, the match that meant so much. The opponents resorted to playing long balls to [Michael] Olunga, but we succeeded in keeping the clean sheet."

What are the negatives for Cranes?

Uganda will now be focusing on their next assignment at home against Mali on Monday, who defeated Rwanda in another Group E match. He has shed light on what he will be working on.

"I was not impressed with the way we were holding the ball and our numbers when facing the ball. It is something that we need to go and work on," Micho continued.

Article continues below

"There are positives we need to pick up and upgrade, and there are negatives that we need to correct because we are playing against probable favourites [Mali]. I also regret the fact that a few of our players could not report due to various reasons.

"But I want to give total credit to the players who were there, they were committed, they worked very hard against a very competitive team."

As the Cranes tackle Mali, the Harambee Stars will be away to Rwanda to play Amavubi on Sunday.