2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Sredojevic on how Kenya could not let Uganda get desired result

Uganda head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has explained how Kenya could not let them have the results they wanted during a World Cup qualifier on Thursday at St Mary's Stadium in Kitende.

The Cranes needed a win in order to keep their dream of reaching the play-offs alive, but the draw, coupled with Mali's win over Rwanda, brought an end to that.

"In the general aspect of the game, I would like to be realistic and say that we played against a very competitive team that could not let us have the result we wanted," Sredojevic said, as per Football256.

"It was a game of two teams with two different ambitions, for Kenya’s sake they were not going to let it be easy for us because first of all this is a derby and secondly they had gathered fewer points, both aspects were pushing them not to lose their pride.

"Then on our side, we were playing for victory to keep our qualification chance alive, but still we had to mind about the ambition of our opponent, as they were eager to hurt us, so we had to deal with all that.

"We gave everything, but it was not enough to win us the match."

Michael Olunga scored just after the hour mark to give Kenya a lead that lasted until the 87th minute when Fahad Bayo took advantage of Brian Bwire's blunder to equalise for the hosts.

The tactician felt they should have emerged winners had they converted their chances, especially the one that was wasted by Martin Kizza.

"We did not get much in front of their defence, mostly in the first half, and at the break, we made offensive changes, introducing two wingers, and it is unfortunate that when we had just brought on another striker in [Yunus] Sentamu, we conceded," the former SC Villa coach added.

"Because I remember at half-time, I had told the boys that if we go back in the second and focus on only Kenya, we shall score and win the game, but if you focus on Kenya and the result, then it was going to be difficult for us.

"When we scored that goal, we threw everything at them in order to try and use the little time left to win, and we should have, had [Martin] Kizza find his composure."

Kenya will face Rwanda while Uganda will be hosted by Mali in Guinea in Group E's last games.