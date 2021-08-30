The towering attacker's arrival is a boost for the coach who will be aiming at starting the campaign on a high against their neighbours

Celebrated Kenya international Michael Olunga has joined the Harambee Stars squad on Monday ahead of Thursday's clash against Uganda in Group E of the Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee led-charges have also been pooled with Mali and Rwanda, with the top team making it to the final qualification phase, and the Football Kenya Federation has communicated on the latest development in camp.

Foreign-based players in camp

"Michael Olunga, Ian Otieno, Eric Ouma, Richard Odada, Masud Juma, and Kenneth Muguna are among the foreign-based players who took part in the fifth day of residential training on Monday, August 30, 2021, at the MISC Kasarani," the Federation confirmed on their official portal.

"KAA Gent’s defender Joseph Okumu and Sweden-based midfielder Eric Johanna Omondi are expected to report to camp [on Monday night]. The team will hold their final training session on September 1, 2021, as they prepare themselves to face Uganda Cranes on Thursday, September 2, 2021."

Who has been dropped?

Mulee also reduced the number of players in the squad by releasing eight back to their clubs.

Nahashon Alembi and Baraka Badi of KCB, Benson Omala, Clifton Miheso, and Samuel Onyango of Gor Mahia as well as Wazito FC's top scorer for last season, Kevin Kimani were released.

Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper Brandon Obiero and former AFC Leopards defender and Tusker transfer target Clyde Senaji completed the list of players who are out.

After Uganda, Kenya will play Rwanda on September 5.

Provisional Kenya Squad

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Joseph Okoth (KCB, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya).

Defenders: Joseph Okumu (KAA Gent, Belgium), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Eugene Asike (Tusker, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Siraj Mohammed (Bandari, Kenya), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Bolton Omwenga (Nairobi City Stars, Kenya), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya).

Midfielders: Richard Odada (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Enock Momanyi (FC Talanta, Kenya), Jackson Macharia (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Johanna (Jonkopings Sondra IF, Sweden) Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari, Kenya)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Henry Meja (Tusker).