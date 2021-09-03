2022 World Cup Qualifiers: 'Odada has solved Kenya's midfield problems' - Mulee

The Red Star Belgrade youngster impressed in his debut as the Harambee Stars played out a goalless draw with Uganda

Kenya coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee believes youngster Richard Odada has solved the defensive midfield problem the national team has been suffering recently.

The 20-year-old Red Star Belgrade player gave a good account of himself in his debut game against Uganda in Group E of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

In the game played at Nyayo Stadium on Thursday, the two neighbouring countries played out a goalless draw, but the tactician has picked out some positives in their road to Qatar.

Why did Stars miss their rhythm?

"We did not expect the result, but it is encouraging considering the fact that we had not played any build-up match since playing Togo [in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers]. This was our first game and as usual, it is tough to get your rhythm," Mulee told Goal.

"Again, we have had different players coming in, and new players who were making their debut. I was impressed with Odada, meaning he has solved our problem in the midfield department. He is just 20 and has a lot to offer.

"If you were keen enough, the selected team was a mixture of experienced players and those upcoming ones who want to be involved more often in future assignments."

'Uganda were favourites'

Mulee has further stated the Cranes came into the match as favourites owing to their preparations. He has further welcomed the point collected at home and has targeted three points on Sunday away to Rwanda.

"We have a big squad, the only concern is that we have not gelled. We did not play our usual passing game, we did it for about two or three instances," Mulee continued.

"I am also impressed with my defenders, the way they stopped Uganda who had experienced players in their squad who have been together for some time.

"They also had an advantage, remember they played Ethiopia in a friendly game recently. Yes, we wanted maximum points, but we are thankful for the one we managed to get.

"I cannot say it is a bad outing, the journey has just started, and for us, we started with a point which is a plus.

"We now have to focus on our next assignment against Rwanda where we will be targeting all the three points."

Mali lead the group with three points after defeating Amavubi by a solitary goal in Bamako in their opener.