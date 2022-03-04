2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Ndidi warns Nigeria about Ghana

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has warned his Super Eagles teammates not to mark out a single Ghana player but they should be careful about the whole squad.

Austin Eguavoen's men are scheduled to face the Black Stars in Cape Coast on March 25 before hosting them for a reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, four days later.

Ndidi is among squad invited for the crucial games and he is expecting a tough encounter for the three-time African champions to advance to the World Cup in Qatar.

“It will mean a lot for us to go back to the World Cup,” Ndidi told ESPN.

"But Ghana will not be easy. To be honest, we have to be careful about their whole team and not just any specific players. It will be two tough games."

Just as he has been in the national team, Ndidi has established himself as a dominant fixture in Brendan Rodgers’ team.

He made his 200th appearance for Leicester City in a Uefa Europa Conference League match against Randers on February 17 and he marked it with a goal in the 4-1 win.

"I was not thinking about all that before the game [against Randers],” the 25-year-old added.

"But it means a lot to me to be able to make 200 appearances for Leicester and also to score because I am seeing myself growing and I am very proud of that.

“When I joined, I didn't think of anything [like this]. I just wanted to play football, but with prayer, hard work, and believing in myself, I think that is what has helped me.

"And it also helps when you have a great manager that understands you, teammates that you enjoy being around, the culture of the club and the fans. It all makes it easier to focus and just play.”

The former Genk star is in contention to make his 18th Premier League appearance when Leicester City face Leeds United on Saturday.