2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Libya’s Al Masli calls for Clemente sacking after Egypt defeat

Ahmed Al Masli has called for the sacking of Libya coach Javier Clemente following the Mediterranean Knights’ defeat to Egypt.

Libya’s chances of reaching the 2022 Fifa World Cup looked to have crumbled following back-to-back defeats to the Pharaohs in the qualifiers.

Having suffered a 1-0 loss to the Egyptians on October 8 at the Borg El Arab Stadium, Alexandria – courtesy of Omar Marmoush’s 49th-minute effort, the North Africans went into the reverse fixture eyeing revenge.

However, they crumbled 3-0 at home. In the 41st minute, Carlos Queiroz’s team took the lead thanks to Ahmed El Fotouh’s unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Muhammad.

Before the half-time whistle was sounded, Galatasaray star Mostafa Mohamed doubled Egypt’s advantage as he headed home a cross from Marmoush, while super-sub Ramadan Sobhi completed the damage at Benina Martyrs Stadium in Benghazi.

That setback saw them drop to second spot in Group F with six points, while the seven-time Africa Cup of Nation winners occupy the summit with 10 points.

Irked by the Knights’ collapse against Queiroz’s side, the former Libyan national team striker has lost patience. Clemente was named as a replacement for Zoran Filipovic in May 2021.

“The performance I saw from the national team was shocking, I was surprised to see it,” El Masli told Kingfut.

“Our chances of getting to the next round are very slim now. Hamdou Elhouni’s performance was disappointing.

“Clemente should be dismissed from his position; the first two group stage wins were attributable to the players’ high spirits.

“Libyan national team had no tactical game plan against Egypt, we need change.”

Libya would be hoping to revive their qualification hopes when they visit the Stade de Franceville for a date with Gabon between November 11-13.

Three days later, they welcome Angola to Benghazi in their last qualification match in the same month.

Disappointingly, Libya will be missing in action when the 2021 Afcon gets underway in Cameroon following their inability to qualify for the African football showpiece.