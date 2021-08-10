2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Kenya to start vs Uganda in Migingo Derby

The Harambee Stars will start at home against their neighbours, the Cranes, before playing Rwanda away

Kenya will kick off their campaign to Qatar in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with a home game against regional rivals Uganda.

The two East Africa neighbours will meet in the 'Migingo Derby' on Thursday, September 2 at Kasarani.

They were pooled in Group E of the qualifiers alongside West African giants Mali and Rwanda as well with the top team qualifying for the third qualifying round.

The second match for the Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee-led team will be away to Rwanda on Tuesday, September 7 of the same month in Kigali. The East Africans will then have to wait until October to make a trip to West Africa to play Mali in Bamako.

Why is the campaign important for Kenya?

The Harambee Stars will be hoping to have a better campaign after failing to make it to Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations finals to be played in 2022.

In Group G, Kenya finished third with seven points while Egypt and Comoros made it to the finals. The Pharaohs managed to collect 13 points from the six matches played with the islanders getting nine. Togo finished at the bottom of the group with two points.

Mulee is currently riding high in confidence owing to good results in the last two Afcon qualifiers. Despite being in a process of rebuilding the team, Kenya managed to hold the Pharaohs to a 1-1 draw in Nairobi before defeating Togo 2-1 away.

Article continues below

Just like Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda also failed to qualify for the Afcon finals and will be aiming at having a better campaign.

Harambee Stars fixtures

Kenya vs Uganda, Thursday, September 2 at Kasarani, Nairobi.

Rwanda vs Kenya, Tuesday, September 7 in Kigali.

Mali vs Kenya, October in Bamako

Kenya vs Mali, October, in Nairobi

Uganda vs Kenya, November, in Kampala

Kenya vs Rwanda, November, in Nairobi.