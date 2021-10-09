2022 World Cup qualifiers: Clermont star Bayo scores again for Guinea in Sudan draw

Clermont striker Mohamed Bayo scored again for Guinea who were held to a 2-2 draw in Saturday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier.

Three days after scoring Guinea’s only goal in their 1-1 draw against the Falcons of Jediane in Marrakech, Bayo bolstered the hosts' chances of winning their first Group I match but they were denied maximum points in the last few minutes of the game.

The 23-year-old who has been in fine goalscoring form in Ligue 1 in this campaign with five goals in eight appearances, maintained his form in Didier Six's team by taking his tally to two goals for the national team.

Following a goalless first half, Jose Kante broke the deadlock at the Adrar Stadium in the 48th minute but Sudan replied moments later with an equaliser from Ahmed Hamed Mahmoud in the 64th minute.

Three minutes later, Bayo rose to the occasion and restored Guinea's lead but Amir Kamal's 88th-minute goal ensured both teams settled for a share of the spoils in Agadir.

The Syli Nationale have drawn their three games in the World Cup qualifying group so far while Sudan have picked up just two points from four matches.

Didier Six's men have a game in hand against Morocco, which was postponed in September because of the coup d'état that happened on the matchday that led to the removal of President Alpha Conde.

They are now scheduled to play the Atlas Lions as hosts in Rabat on Wednesday.

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita saw 76 minutes of action while Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara and Sochaux's Florentin Pogba played the entire duration for Guinea.

In Lome, Euloge Placca's 56th-minute equaliser helped Togo grab their first point in Group H after back-to-back losses to Senegal and Namibia in September.

37-year-old midfielder Alaixys Romao gave Congo a first-half lead after putting the ball into the back of his own net in the 20th minute but Placca Fessou saved the hosts from another embarrassing home loss.

Togo still remain at the bottom of Group H with a point after three matches, while Congo maintain their third position as Senegal dominate the group with six points from two games.