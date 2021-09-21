2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Broos announces Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for Ethiopia

The Belgian tactician has called up several youngsters as the 1996 African champions look to maintain their lead at the top of Group G

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has announced a provisional 34-man squad for the back-to-back 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia.

Bafana Bafana are scheduled to face Walia Ibex away at Bahir Dar Stadium on October 9 before welcoming the East African side at the iconic FNB Stadium on October 12.

Broos has called up several youngsters who represented South Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games including SuperSport United defender Luke Fleurs, AmaZulu FC centre-back Tercious Malepe and Goodman Mosele of Orlando Pirates.

While Cape Town City full-back Terrence Mashego has been rewarded with his maiden national team call-up having impressed with his outstanding performances for the Citizens this season.

Mashego's club teammate Mduduzi Mdantsane, SuperSport midfield maestro Jesse Donn and Thabani Zuke of Lamontville Golden Arrows are among the new faces in the Bafana squad.

Arrows keeper Sifiso Mlungwana, who failed to make the cut for the final squad for Bafana's clashes against Zimbabwe and Ghana last month due to weight issues, has also been named in the team.

Senior players such as Ronwen Williams, Siyanda Xulu and Percy Tau have kept their places in the squad, while Vincent Pule has been recalled to the national team after producing some good performances for Pirates this term.

Bafana are sitting at the top of Group G with four points from two games having drawn 0-0 with Zimbabwe away at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, before beating the Black Stars of Ghana 1-0 at FNB Stadium.

Only the group wInners will advance to the next stage of qualifying and two victories over Ethiopia would see Bafana maintain their position at the top of the group with two matches left.

Broos will whittle down his final 23-man squad on Saturday, September 25 in an announcement that will be live on SABC 1 at lunchtime (SA Time).

Bafana's Provisional 34-man squad:

Goalkeepers

Ronwen Williams (Supersport United FC)

Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu FC)

Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows FC)

Defenders

Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune United FC)

Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City)

Sifiso Hlanti (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Vusi Sibiya (Baroka FC)

Rushine De Reuk (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv)

Thibang Phete (Belenenses SAD)

Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Luke Fleurs (SuperSport United FC)

Tercious Malepe (AmaZulu FC)

Midfielders

Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows FC)

Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses FC)

Yusurf Maart (Sekhukhune FC)

Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United FC)

Goodman Mosele (Orlando Pirates FC)

Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy FC)

Jesse Donn (SuperSport United FC)

Forwards

Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United FC)

Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)

Victor Letsoalo (Royal Am FC)

Luther Singh (F.C Copenhagen)

Percy Tau (Al Ahly FC )

Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates FC)

Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City FC)

Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates FC)