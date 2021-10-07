2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Bayo hands Uganda first group win against Rwanda

Uganda claimed their first Group E win against Rwanda in a 2022 World Cup qualifier that was held at the Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali on Thursday.

Fahad Bayo scored the only goal that separated the two sides that had yet to taste victory in their last two games.

Uganda's Isaac Muleme had to be attended to by the medics in the 20th minute and was lucky to return to the pitch to continue with the game after an injury scare. Two minutes later, he saved the Cranes from going down with a timely clearance as Rwanda kept on asking the opponent's backline questions.

The visitors were more dominant in the last stages of the first half and got an opener in the 40th minute when Bayo tapped the ball past goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure. The goal was the first for the Cecafa champions in the ongoing qualifiers after goalless draws against Kenya and Mali.

Meanwhile, Khalid Aucho, who was the day's captain for Uganda, was stretchered off in the second minute of added time before the break.

The second half began on a slow note as Aucho was cleared to feature after an injury worry in the last minutes of the first half. Uganda's Timothy Awany became the first player to be yellow-carded in the game when he was booked in the 58th minute.

Muleme, who was injured early in the first half but returned after medical attention, was substituted in the 65th minute as he was replaced by Azizi Kayondo while Julius Poloto came on for Bobosi Byaruhanga.

Uganda were hit by another injury blow in the 74th minute when Bayo left the pitch and was replaced by Cromwell Rwothomio, who was later shown a yellow card in the 77th minute.

The Cranes - who did not prefer to sit back and defend the slim lead - made another change in the 87th minute when Vipers' forward Yunus Sentamu replaced Moses Waiswa.

Uganda will host Amavubi on October 10 for the return leg at St Mary's Stadium.

Rwanda XI: Emery Mvuyekure, Abdul Rwatubaye, Salomon Nirisarike, Kevin Muhire, Fitina Omborenga, Emmanuel Imanishimiwe, Rafael York, Oliver Niyonzima, Haruna Niyonzima, Jacques Tuyisenge, Meddie Kagere.

Uganda XI: Charles Lukwago, Denis Iguma, Isaac Muleme, Enock Walusimbi, Timothy Awanyi, Khalid Aucho, Taddeo Lwanga, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Moses Waiswa, Azizi Fahad Bayo, Steven Mukwala.