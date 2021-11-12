2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Algeria down Djibouti to keep unbeaten run going, Niger hold Burkina Faso

African champions Algeria will only need to avoid a defeat at home against Burkina Faso on November 16 in order to earn a ticket to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers play-offs.

The North Africans managed a 4-0 win against Djibouti at Cairo International Stadium on Friday in a Group A encounter while Burkina Faso, second on the log, fought back to draw 1-1 with Niger in Marrakech, Morocco.

With four wins in five games, Algeria are leading their pool with 13 points, two more than Burkina Faso, who will visit them for a game next week which carries high stakes.

Youcef Belaili scored the opener for Algeria in the 29th minute before the second goal was added by Mohamed Benrahma in the 40th minute. They scored the third - through Sofiane Feghouli - just two minutes after Benrahma's strike, to end the first half with a 3-0 scoreline.

The West Ham United star could have grabbed a brace but he was denied by the crossbar in one instance after the break.

Islam Slimani added the fourth late in the second half as he struck in the 86th minute to ensure they picked up another win on the road. The victory means they are on a 32-game unbeaten run as they are highly likely to make progress in the World Cup qualifiers.

Three yellow cards were shown in the game with the hosts seeing two of their stars - Ali Farada and Innocent Mbonihankuye - cautioned in the 23rd and 31st minutes, respectively, while Algeria's Mohamed Halaimia was the first player to get into the referee's book in the 13th minute.

Meanwhile, Issoufou Dayo's 55th-minute penalty ensured Burkina Faso did not suffer a defeat at the hands of Niger in the other group game.

Niger took the lead when Youssouf Oumarou successfully converted a 34th-minute penalty but they could not hold onto the lead as they allowed the opponents to restore parity later on.

Abdoul Darankoum and Boubacar Soumana were the Niger stars who were cautioned in the game, in the 40th and 59th minutes, respectively, while Burkina Faso had Mohamed Konate warned in the 74th minute.





Niger, with a win, a draw and three losses in the qualifiers so far, will host Djibouti - who are yet to register a win after five defeats - on November 15 for their last assignment in the group.