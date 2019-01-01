2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Seiminlen Doungel's late header rescues a point for India against Afghanistan

A draw to Afghanistan has left India winless in Group E after four matches...

An injury-time header by Seiminlen Doungel helped hold Afghanistan to a draw in the fourth Group E match of the 2022 World Cup-2023 joint qualifiers at Dushanbe on Thursday.

struggled to create clear-cut chances against a resilient Afghan defence and ultimately let a goal in at the other end as a result of poor defending. However, constant pressure put on their opponents throughout the second-half paid off when Brandon Fernandes' corner was headed in by Len Doungel with seconds to go for the final whistle.

Igor Stimac brought in Pritam Kotal, Pronay Halder and Brandon Fernandes for Anas Edathodika, Anirudh Thapa and Manvir Singh. The Blue Tigers started the game well and had the lion's share of the ball in the opening minutes but were unable to produce an end product.

The hosts stepped up the tempo half-way through the first half. They targeted India's left flank, won several set-pieces and inched closer to taking the lead as the half wore on.

At the other end, India could only manage to create a couple of half-chances through Kotal on the right side. But a lack of Indian bodies in the Afghanistan box rendered the right-back's crosses pointless and the hosts cleared away the danger comfortably.

After knocking on the door for most of the first half, Afghanistan were finally rewarded in added time. David Najem did well to get behind India's back-line and square a pass to the centre of the box. Zelfagar Nazary arrived just on time to net it past Gurpreet and put his team ahead at the stroke of half-time.

Stimac reacted to the poor first-half performance by replacing a struggling Mandar Rao Dessai with Farukh Choudary. The Blue Tigers attacked with more intent in the second half and the opposition custodian was called into action more often than he was in the first half.

India came closest for the first time at the hour-mark through Sunil Chhetri after he was able to direct his header off Kotal’s cross towards goalkeeper Azizi who collected it easily.

Eight minutes later, the skipper was guilty of missing an open net following Brandon’s delivery from the corner. He could only manage to scrape the wood-work after finding himself unmarked at the far-post.

The visitors’ persistence bore fruit in injury time as substitute Seiminlen Doungel restored parity with a well-taken header off Brandon’s delivery from the corner.

An improved second-half performance from the Stimac’s men meant that the spoils were shared in Tajikistan.