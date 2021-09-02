2022 World Cup Qualifier: Uganda will be 'very tough' for Kenya - Olunga

The towering attacker is anticipating a tough outing but remains optimistic of a good result ahead of the Rwanda trip

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga insists it is an honour and privilege to get the opportunity to captain the team against sworn rivals Uganda in the 2022 World Cup qualifier at Nyayo on Thursday.

The Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee led-charges will be hosting their neighbours in Group E, hoping to start on a high. A win by more than a goal will be enough to take either side top of the group after Mali edged out Rwanda by a solitary goal on Wednesday in Bamako.

What is Olunga expecting?

"It will be a very tough game against Uganda considering the fact that they are our bitter rivals. We are from the same geographical area and the matches between the two teams have always been difficult," Olunga told Goal.

"We are playing at home meaning we have to show a good game. All players in the camp have the ability of playing a good game, and I am optimistic we will give everything to get the three points to give us a headstart ahead of our second game away to Rwanda.

"It feels good to represent Kenya, it is an honour and to be given an opportunity to captain the team is an amazing feeling. We are here for a reason; we have to start our campaign well.

"We have had a good camp and training sessions and the boys are eager to go and play against Uganda."

What did Mulee say?

Meanwhile, head coach Mulee has reiterated his stance that his main desire is to make sure Kenya qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup to be held in Qatar.

"I think God gave me this job with a purpose and I am also here with a purpose, I have been with this team to the Africa Cup of Nations before, and I also have that huge desire to reach Qatar, so I will do all I can to make sure I succeed with this team and we play in Qatar," Mulee told Goal.

"I know it will not be an easy task, looking at the group we are pooled in but if God will give us a passage past the group stage [maybe by topping the group], because that is our desire and target [to top the group], then we will get ready for the knockout stage where only 10 teams will remain from Africa."

On whether he is feeling pressure heading into the ‘Migingo derby, Mulee said: "It is a huge responsibility for sure handling the national team, 50 million Kenyans behind your back and we know what is ahead of us, we respect Uganda a lot and we know head to head they have an advantage over Kenya."