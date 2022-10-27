2022 World Cup: Mane names Argentina as his favourite team with 'incredible Messi'

Senegal attacker Sadio Mane believes Argentina are strong favourites to win the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar.

Mane helped Senegal qualify

Believes Argentina have a massive chance

Names other favourites to win World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED: The Lion of Teranga was asked for his opinion regarding the favourites to win the prestigious global competition to be held in Qatar after helping Bayern Munich defeat Barcelona in the Champions League.

The ex-Liverpool man was on target alongside Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Benjamin Pavard as the Bavarians claimed a 3-0 win.

WHAT HE SAID: When asked to name his favourite, Mane chose Argentina. Then he was questioned about the quality of former Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

"I watched Messi play yesterday. He is incredible! Mane stated.

"Argentina is one of the teams that can win just like Brazil, Germany, France or England."

So, when asked to elaborate Mane does believe these other nations have a chance to lift the World Cup too.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane will be dining in Qatar from November 20 to December 18. The reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions, Senegal, are in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, the Netherlands and Ecuador.

Getty Images

It is the third time the West African nation have qualified for a World Cup with their best outing being in 2002 when they reached the quarter-finals.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco and Tunisia are the other four nations representing the continent in the competition.

No African team has ever made it past the quarter-finals; Ghana, Senegal and Cameroon are the only teams to have ever made it to the last eight.

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT: Mane is focused on Bayern Munich until November 11 when club football will take a break for the World Cup.

Senegal will play the Netherlands in their first game on November 21.