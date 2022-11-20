2022 World Cup: 'Mane-less Senegal will be Netherlands toughest opponent' - Dutch captain Van Dijk

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk believes Senegal will be their toughest opponent in Group A despite Sadio Mane's injury-enforced absence.

Netherlands to play Senegal on Monday

Van Dijk expects difficult outings in all matches

Senegal without influential forward Mane

WHAT HAPPENED: The Dutch are pooled with the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions, with the hosts Qatar and Ecuador the other two nations in the group.

The towering Liverpool centre-back insists it will not be easy playing against any of the aforementioned teams but specified their toughest opponent will be the Lions of Teranga.

WHAT HE SAID: "A World Cup is never going to be easy. It doesn’t matter who you have to play against," Van Dijk said as quoted by the Fifa website.

"But I think Senegal is going to be the toughest match-up of the three. Ecuador are also very tough opponents and they play differently to other teams. Every match will be a new challenge and it’s not going to be easy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Afcon champions come into the World Cup without their influential attacker Mane, who is out injured.

Van Dijk empathised with his former teammate, stating it is hurting to miss the competition, but insisted Senegal have players who will represent their nation well.

Mane is expected to be in Qatar to psychologically boost his teammates.

DO YOU KNOW: This is the third World Cup for the Lions of Teranga. Their debut was in 2002 when they reached the quarter-final. In 2018, they did not get past the group stage.

WHAT NEXT: Senegal and the Netherlands will meet on Monday at the Al Thumama Stadium for their first game of the World Cup.