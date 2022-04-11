Kenyans will have a rare opportunity to have a glance and take pictures of the 2022 Fifa World Cup trophy.

The trophy, which weighs 6.1 kilograms and is made of 18-karat gold, will be on display in Nairobi on May 25 and 26.

"Coca-Cola has partnered with Fifa to bring the original Fifa World Cup trophy for a two-day visit in Kenya," vice-president Coca-Cola East and Central Africa Debra Mallowah said in a press conference.

"This is iconic because Kenya is one of the few African countries that have been selected to host the 2022 World Cup Trophy Tour. I take this opportunity to invite all Kenyans out there to join in celebrating the extraordinary moment when the trophy arrives on May 26."

She went on to reveal plans that will ensure the fans enjoy the experience despite the fact that Kenya is currently suspended by Fifa over alleged government interference.

"We are creating a set of activities in the run-up of the trophy tour, which will give Kenyans an experience of viewing the original World Cup Trophy that will be won by a team in Qatar 2022," Mallowah concluded.

Per the rules, only the sitting head of state, who in this case is President Uhuru Kenyatta, and the players who have won the World Cup will have the privilege of touching it.

The 2022 edition will be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18 where 32 teams will be battling for the trophy.

Africa will be represented by Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon, Tunisia and Morocco. No team from the continent has ever won the competition, which is held once every four years.

Cameroon, Ghana and Senegal are the only teams to have managed to reach the quarter-finals of the prestigious global competition.