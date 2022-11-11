2022 World Cup: Ghana sweat on Ofori fitness after Orlando Pirates Carling Black Label Cup blow

Richard Ofori has been removed from Orlando Pirates' Carling Black Label Cup squad owing to an injury ahead of the semi-final against Kaizer Chiefs.

Ofori will miss the Carling Black Label Cup owing to injury

Injury comes a few days before Ghana's squad announcement

Goalkeeper named in 55-man provisional squad

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old Ofori has been removed from Pirates' squad to face Amakhosi after picking up an injury. In an update on the sponsor's social media platform, it was confirmed Ofori will miss the battle of the fan vote competition alongside defenders Thabiso Monyane and Innocent Maela.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ofori's injury will be a great concern for Ghana coach Otto Addo as he is scheduled to name his final squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Monday.

Ofori is already in the 55-man provisional squad named by Addo last week. His superb display for Pirates this season has seen him fight for the number one spot in Ghana's squad with Joe Wollacott, who features for League One side Charlton Athletic.

WHAT NEXT FOR OFORI? With the Black Label Cup the last action for Pirates and Chiefs until the last day of the year as the Premier Soccer League is on a break for the World Cup, Ofori will hope to recover and play for Ghana in a friendly against Switzerland at Al Nahyan Stadium on November 17.

After that, Ghana will then proceed to Qatar where they have been pooled in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

They will kick off their campaign against Portugal at Stadium 974 on November 24.