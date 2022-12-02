2022 World Cup: Ghana legend Gyan doesn't know how penalty vs Uruguay went high - 'It was technical error or something'

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has now stated there was something more to his infamous penalty miss against Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup.

Gyan missed a crucial penalty in 2010

Suarez had denied Ghana a certain goal

Gyan insists he doesn't know what happened

WHAT HAPPENED: Ghana and Uruguay met in the quarter-final of the 2010 World Cup, and with the match tied at 1-1, the former got a good opportunity in the danger zone with only seconds left on the clock.

Luis Suarez stopped a goal-bound effort at the death and he was sent off with the Balck Stars awarded a penalty in the process.

Gyan, who was the designated penalty taker, stepped up but failed to hit the target and the West African nation was eventually eliminated after falling 4-2 in the resulting penalty shootout.

The Black Stars legend has now revealed what might have led to that costly miss.

WHAT HE SAID: "I scored a penalty in the first game, a very crucial one against Serbia and I scored against Australia through a penalty as well," Gyan told BBC Sport.

"I scored in extra time against America so the confidence level was that high. Against Uruguay when we had a penalty, although there was pressure, I was the most confident player in the world.

"I just needed to step up and shoot. Honestly, I will say it was one of these days because my penalties do not go that high. I didn't know how that penalty went high. I think it was a technical error or something.

"When we went to the penalty shootout I just wanted to prove a point. I had to step up and I scored - you have to come back and prove yourself."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ghana coach Otto Addo has since insisted Suarez did what any other player might have done and he has no problem with it.

Twelve years later, the two nations meet again in a crucial World Cup Group H assignment. A victory for Ghana will be enough to send them through regardless of the result between Portugal - who have already made it to the last 16, and South Korea.

WHAT NEXT: The Black Stars will play the South Americans on Friday at Al Janoub Stadium.