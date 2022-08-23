The former Indomitable Lion captain explains why the 36-year-old is itching to make the squad for the tournament in the Gulf nation

Cameroonian Football Federation boss Samuel Eto'o has described Asamoah Gyan's dream to represent Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as one driven by his love for his country.

The 36-year-old former Sunderland forward recently made a shock revelation that he was keen to represent the Black Stars at the competition set for the Gulf nation, just like the Indomitable Lions recalled Roger Milla from retirement for the 1994 edition.

Eto'o, who won the African Player of the Year a record four times, has weighed in on the matter, insisting Gyan's love for the West African nation is pushing him to claim a spot in the Black Stars' squad for Qatar.

“The motivation [to play at the World cup] is because of his love for for his country and the champion player that he is,” the Cameroon legend said as quoted by Football Ghana.

“I think it’s a good thing to have a dream and I believe for all African sons that gave us joy while playing, it is just natural that they nurture such a dream."

Though Eto'o would love to see Gyan in Qatar with the Black Stars, he was cautious about it, saying his inclusion will depend on whether the coach is keen to have him in the squad.

“I hope that his dream becomes a reality," Eto'o said, adding: "But as we are all aware, the final decision is that of the coach.”

Gyan, who is Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals, last featured for Ghanaian Premier League side Legon Cities FC in the 2020-21 season where he managed five appearances.

He represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 Fifa World Cups and currently has six goals to his name, making him the top African goalscorer in the competition.