2022 World Cup: Asamoah Gyan compared to Milla and England great Mathews

A top Ghana administrator has backed the former Sunderland star’s desire to feature at the global football showpiece in Qatar

Former Ghana Football Association chairman Nyaho-Tamkloe has backed Asamoah Gyan’s 2022 World Cup ambitions while comparing him to Roger Milla and Stanley Mathews.

Gyan, 36, in a recent interview, expressed his desire to lay for the Black Stars when the global football showpiece gets underway in Qatar.

Although the desire has inspired contrasting opinions, the West African country’s administrator has thrown his weight behind the former Sunderland man, who he likened to the former Cameroon and England icons.

“Asamoah Gyan made an incredible mark in Ghanaian football. He is a good footballer and if he has the stamina, why not? Roger Milla opted to play in the World Cup at old age and did well,” Nyaho-Tamkloe told Ghanaweb.

“We can also talk about Stanley Matthews of England who was a key figure in the team and was known as the tactical magician.

“He was later invited to Ghana by Ken Harrison, who was then general manager of Hearts of Oak in the 1950s.”

Gyan is Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals, and he last featured for Ghanaian Premier League side Legon Cities FC in the 2020-21 season where he accrued just five appearances.

He represented former African kings at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 Fifa World Cups and currently has six goals to his name, making him the top African goalscorer in the competition.

Just like the former Ghana FA boss, Samuel Eto'o had supported this quest - claiming it is inspired by his love for his country.

“The motivation [to play at the World cup] is because of his love for his country and the champion player that he is,” the Cameroon legend said as quoted by Football Ghana.

“I think it’s a good thing to have a dream and I believe for all African sons that gave us joy while playing, it is just natural that they nurture such a dream.

“I hope that his dream becomes a reality but as we are all aware, the final decision is that of the coach.”