2022 Word Cup: Manchester City's Haaland predicts Senegal will perform better than Ghana, Cameroon, Tunisia and Morocco

WHAT HAPPENED: The Lions of Teranga have had a fruitful 2022; they won their maiden Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) after beating Egypt.

They went on to defeat the same opponent 3-1 in a penalty shootout to seal their place at the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.

Cameroon, Ghana, Tunisia and Morocco are the remaining four continental representatives.

Haaland - who will not be World Cup after Norway failed to qualify - has backed the West Africa nation to go the furthest of any African nation in the global tournament.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think Senegal will do really well," Haaland, who has been scoring goals for fun at Manchester City, told SuperSport TV.

"They are a strong team and they have so many strong players. So I think Senegal will do the best out of [the African teams]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the third time Senegal have made it to the World Cup. Their debut was in 2002 when they went all the way to the last eight. However, in 2018 they failed to get out of the group stages.

In this year's edition, they have been placed in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Ecuador and the Netherlands.

WHAT NEXT: Senegal will open their World Cup campaign on November 21 against the Netherlands before playing Qatar on November 25 and Ecuador on November 29 for a spot in the knockout stages.