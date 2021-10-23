2022 Awcon Qualifiers: ‘Super Falcons are like wounded lions’ – Oshoala bullish ahead of Ghana tie

Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala reveals Nigeria would take on Ghana with a business-like attitude, knowing that a ‘2-0 win is nothing in football’.

Uchenna Kalu’s brace powered the Super Falcons past the Black Queens at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos in Wednesday’s African Women’s Cup of Nations first round, first leg qualifier.

Randy Waldrum’s women need at least a draw to book a place to the second round, albeit, they face an uphill task against Mercy Tagoe’s side – who are hoping to avenge their loss.

With less than 24 hours to the decider at the Accra Stadium, the four-time African Women’s Player of the Year claims her team has learnt their lessons from the Aisha Buhari Cup outing and as such would do all it takes to avoid a slip up against the Ghanaians.

“2-0 is nothing in football because it can be cancelled in a minute as far as I am concerned because I have seen it happen so many times,” Oshoala told Goal.

“Going to Ghana is like the score is still 0-0 and we will try to get a goal at least – an away goal advantage – and we will still go in there to put in our 100% effort.

“We are like wounded Lions because we lost to South Africa the other day, obviously that was because the coach was trying a thing or two.

“We don’t want such to happen again, so as a team, we are going to Ghana to make sure that we qualify for the next round of the qualification.”

The winners on aggregate will face either Niger Republic or Cote d’Ivoire in the second round.



NIGERIA SQUAD IN FULL

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (Maccabi Kishronot Hadera, Israel); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Yewande Balogun (California Storm, USA).

Defenders: Onome Ebi (Minsk FC, Belarus); Glory Ogbonna (Umea FC, Sweden); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Ayomide Ojo (Edo Queens); Rafiat Imuran (Rivers Angels); Opeyemi Sunday (Edo Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Rivers Angels); Akudo Ogbonna (Edo Queens).

Midfielders: Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF, Spain); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Toni Oyedupe Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Regina Otu (Minsk FC, Belarus); Goodness Onyebuchi (Edo Queens); Joy Bokiri (AIK FC, Sweden).

Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain); Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Gift Monday (FC Robo Queens); Uchenna Kanu (Linkopings FC, Sweden); Desire Oparanozie (Dijon FC, France); Vivian Ikechukwu (Rivers Angels)