Joni Kauko IN, Hugo Boumous OUT: ATK Mohun Bagan squad for 2021 AFC Cup Inter-Zone playoff semi-finals

Habas has confirmed his four foreigners in a 22-member squad...

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas has confirmed his 22-member squad for the Mariners' 2021 AFC Cup Inter-Zone playoff semi-finals in Uzbekistan in September.

As Goal had reported earlier, Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko is part of the squad while French medio Hugo Boumous has been left out for the knock-out stage of the AFC club competition.

Boumous was part of the group stage, where Bagan emerged on top among Bashundhara Kings, Bengaluru FC and Maziya S&RC, and the former Mumbai City player recorded an assist. Whereas Kauko was not part of those games pending his registration.

Tiri, who has joined the squad in Dubai from Spain, is also given a miss for the trip to Uzbekistan.

Which foreigners has ATK Mohun Bagan registered for the AFC Cup knock-outs?

Carl McHugh 🇮🇪 Joni Kauko 🇫🇮 Roy Krishna 🇫🇯 David Williams 🇦🇺

The full 22-member ATK Mohun Bagan squad:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Anwer Shaikh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Ashutosh Mehta, Carl McHugh, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi

Midfielders: Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues, Liston Colaco, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj, Bidyananda Singh, Engson Singh, Sheikh Sahil, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Abhishek Dhananjay

Article continues below

Forwards: Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri

Who will ATK Mohun Bagan face in the Inter-Zone playoff semi-finals?

Mohun Bagan will face FC Nasaf of Uzbekistan. They emerged as the Central Asian Zone winners after winning 3-2 against Ahal FC of Turkmenistan.

When will the match take place?

The match will be held on September 22.

Where will the match be held?

The match will be held in Uzbekistan and ATK Mohun Bagan will be the away team.