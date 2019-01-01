2020 Olympics Qualifying: Four players dropped from Harambee Starlets provisional squad

Coach Ouma has reshuffled the team in camp by dropping four players and adding another three as they prepare to face Malawi

women's head coach David Ouma has dropped four players from the provisional squad preparing for the upcoming Olympic Games qualifier against Malawi.

Esther Nandika of Gaspo Women, Susan Muhonja of Trans-Nzoia Falcons, Nyuki Starlets' Cynthia Matekwa and Makolanders’ Lidiah Karani are the players who have been trimmed from the squad.

The team is entering its second training week, with Ouma adding another three to the provisional squad. Eldoret Falcons’ Ruth Ingosi, Kayole Starlets’ Sharon Kasambi and Gaspo Women’s Elizabeth Wambui are the latest additions.

The Harambee Starlets will face either or Gabon in the third round of qualifiers should they overcome Malawi in the two-legged tie slated for August 28 and September 1.

The 2020 Summer Olympics will be held in .

Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Wilfrida Seda (Vihiga Queens), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Youth), Elizabeth Atieno (Wadadia), Annette Kundu (Eldoret Falcons), Lilian Awuor (Vihiga Queens)

Article continues below

Defenders: Lilian Adera (Vihiga Queens), Maureen Khakasa (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Enez Mango (Vihiga Queens), Dorcas Sikobe (Oserian), Lucy Akoth ( Women), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens), Stella Anyango (Gaspo)

Midfielders: Myline Awuor (Vihiga Queens), Sheril Angachi (Gaspo), Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens), Vivian Corazone (Gaspo), Yvonne Kavere (Soccer Queens), Cynthia Matekwa (Nyuki Starlets), Janet Bundi (Eldoret Falcons), Rebecca Akinyi (Oserian Ladies), Maurine Achieng (Vihiga Queens), Martha Amunyolete (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Bertha Omita (Kisumu All Starlets), Mwanahalima Adam (Thika Queens), Rachael Muema (Thika Queens), Elizabeth Wambui (Gaspo Women)

Forwards: Topista Nafula (Vihiga Queens), Tumaini Waliaula (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Mercy Airo (Kisumu All Starlets), Phoebe Owiti (Vihiga Queens), Terry Engesha (Vihiga Queens), Cynthia Achieng (Kisumu All Starlets), Winnie Kanyotu (Gaspo Youth), Elizabeth Katungwa (Kwale Girls), Ruth Ingosi (Eldoret Falcons), Sharon Kasambi (Kayole Starlet)