2020 Malaysian league to kick off on February 28

The Malaysian Football League (MFL) on Friday announced that the 2020 Malaysian season will commence on February 28.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

This is to ensure that the Economic Control Programme (ECP) can be implemented ahead of the coming season with ample time.

The programme, which is being implemented with the aim of ensuring that Malaysian clubs are signing players within their financial means, sees clubs submitting their roster budgets by December 15, with MFL approving them by January 15.

According to the announcement, the 2020 league competition will run until July 19.

However, MFL added in the announcement that the 2021 season will kick off earlier, as clubs will be required to submit their budget earlier ahead of the 2021 season; by October 31, with the approval announced a month later, on November 30.

