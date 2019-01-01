2019 Cosafa Women’s Cup: Zenatha Coleman

Goal profiles five of the top stars of the upcoming Cosafa Women's Championship, ahead of the tournament's kick-off on July 31

Namibia’s Zenatha Coleman might be primed to emerge as the outstanding individual at the upcoming Cosafa Women’s Championship.

Coleman heads into the tournament on the back of a fine campaign with in the Spanish Liga Iberdrola.

She scored seven in 27 appearances last term, and was also nominated for the Player of the Week award on two occasions.

At 25 years of age, she’s entering her prime, and appears poised to help Namibia back to the semi-finals—a feat they haven’t achieved since 2006.

Before moving to Valencia in 2018, Coleman previously represented Zaragoza CFF after making the move to from Gintra Universitetas of Lithuania.

In the Baltics, she was a scoring phenomenon, registering some exceptional numbers having previously taken her first steps in the senior game with JS Academy.

It was with Gintra that she first tasted the Uefa Women’s , memorably scoring seven goals in seven outings during the 2016-17 campaign.

Coleman, considered to be Namibia’s golden girl, hasn’t had things all her own way since making the move to Europe.

She endured relegation with Zaragoza, where she’d signed an 18-month deal, but her scoring record of a goal every other game wasn’t enough to keep her former employers afloat.

Yet Coleman, whose versatility both through the centre and on the left flank are key assets, was never going to struggle to find suitors in the top tier.

Ultimately, her creativity, technical prowess and speedy forward play found a home at Valencia, and she founded to “do great things” with her new club upon her arrival.

The blonde-haired goal poacher continues to prove that she can settle the biggest games; while she’s comfortably the greatest Namibian female player ever.

She opened her account for Valencia in November, scoring against Albacete Foundation in a 2-2 draw, and has steadily adapted to life in a more demanding environment.

In recent months, she struck as were dispatched 5-3, while she also scored and provided two assists as de Huelva were demolished 6-0 at the Antonio Puchades Stadium in March.

In scoring 110 goals in 31 appearances for Gintra, Coleman proved that she was a player to watch; her recent form in Spain suggests that she may yet blossom into Africa’s best female player.