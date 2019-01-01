Afcon 2019: Harambee Stars to kick off the campaign against Algeria
The dates and venue for the Harambee Stars’ Africa Cup of Nations Group C matches have been confirmed.
The opening match against Algeria’s Desert Warriors will be played on June 23 at the 30th June Stadium in Cairo and the kick-off time has been set for 23:00 Kenyan time after Senegal and Tanzania play the group opener at 19:00.
The Harambee Stars will then face Taifa Stars of Tanzania in the second group match four days later, before concluding the preliminary assignment against first-ranked African country Senegal on July 1.
Kenya suffered a 3-0 defeat to Senegal in 2004 when the Cecafa nation failed to progress to the knockout stage of the competition in Tunisia. The top two teams in each of the six groups will progress to the round of 16, along with the four best third-placed teams at the 32nd edition of Afcon.
Harambee Stars fixtures, dates, and kick-off: Sunday 23th June 2019; Algeria vs Kenya; 23:00 (Kenyan Time), 30 June Stadium, Cairo; Thursday 27th June 2019; Kenya vs Tanzania; 23:00 (Kenyan Time), 30 June Stadium, Cairo; Monday 1st July 2019; Kenya vs Senegal and 22:00 (Kenyan Time), 30 June Stadium, Cairo.