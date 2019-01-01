Afcon 2019: Harambee Stars to kick off the campaign against Algeria

Kenyan have been pooled in Group C of the African competition alongside Senegal, Tanzania and Algeria

The dates and venue for the Harambee Stars’ Group C matches have been confirmed.

The opening match against ’s Desert Warriors will be played on June 23 at the 30th June Stadium in Cairo and the kick-off time has been set for 23:00 Kenyan time after and play the group opener at 19:00.

The Harambee Stars will then face Taifa Stars of Tanzania in the second group match four days later, before concluding the preliminary assignment against first-ranked African country Senegal on July 1.

suffered a 3-0 defeat to Senegal in 2004 when the Cecafa nation failed to progress to the knockout stage of the competition in . The top two teams in each of the six groups will progress to the round of 16, along with the four best third-placed teams at the 32nd edition of Afcon.

Harambee Stars fixtures, dates, and kick-off: Sunday 23th June 2019; Algeria vs Kenya; 23:00 (Kenyan Time), 30 June Stadium, Cairo; Thursday 27th June 2019; Kenya vs Tanzania; 23:00 (Kenyan Time), 30 June Stadium, Cairo; Monday 1st July 2019; Kenya vs Senegal and 22:00 (Kenyan Time), 30 June Stadium, Cairo.