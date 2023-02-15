'It's been 20 minutes since I last scored!' - Man City's goalscoring hero Erling Haaland insists he still isn't satisfied after victory at Arsenal

Erling Haaland appeared hungry for more after his goal secured a 3-1 victory for Manchester City over Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Haaland hadn't scored in three matches

Stroked home City's third in 3-1 win

Highlighted that the hard work continues

WHAT HAPPENED? The strike capped off a fine City move and put the icing on the cake of a dominant performance against Mikel Arteta's side, who lost their grip on top spot after months at the Premier League summit. Haaland's goal was his first in four matches - somewhat of a goal draught by the impeccably high standards he sets for himself - and the Norwegian stressed that the work doesn't stop now.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We can all agree [Arsenal] has been the best team this season, so to come and play against them is not easy, but we played an amazing game and got three really important points - we are in it again," Haaland said. "City are 'we', not me, are the champions, so you can say [that it was a champions' performance]."

When asked about ending his goal drought, he replied: "It has been 20 minutes since I last got a goal - so I have to keep working! It was so positive, we needed this one and now we have to go on a run, because that's what Manchester City should do."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland scored City's third after Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne had punished costly errors from Arsenal's back-line, with Takehiro Tomiyasu in particular having an evening to forget. Arteta's side could reclaim top spot if they win their game in hand over Everton, but Wednesday's result means they have picked up just one point from their last three league games. For City, meanwhile, a dominant performance was a show of intent that they won't give up their crown without a fight.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Haaland has now scored 26 goals in the Premier League this season, the joint-most by a Manchester City player in a single campaign in the competition, alongside Sergio Aguero in 2014-15.

WHAT NEXT? The reigning champions' title charge resumes away at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, while Arsenal travel to Aston Villa.