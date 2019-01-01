Former U17 World Cup Golden Ball winner Osondu dies at 48

The former Dinamo Bucuresti and Nigeria youth international has passed on Thursday after a brief illness at his base in Belgium

Golden Ball winner at the 1987 U17 World Cup Philip Osondu has passed after a brief illness, at the age of 48, in .

Goal gathered that the former wonderkid felt indisposed and visited the hospital to be examined, and subsequently passed away.

Osondu played a pivotal role as the Golden Eaglets placed second in Canada '87 – and was subsequently named as the tournament’s best player ahead of Cote d’Ivoire’s Moussa Traore.

He was also a member of the Nigeria U20 squad that were runners-up at the 1989 U20 Fifa World Cup in .

His former national team colleague, Mutiu Adepoju took to social media to express his sadness over Osondu’s passing.

Philip Osondu was my teammate at Saudi 89 FIFA U20 World Cup, where we helped Nigeria finish in second position. So shattered about the news of his passing. Dear Lord, do grant him eternal rest and console his family #RipOsondu pic.twitter.com/Mkgw6mTnPg — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) December 13, 2019

“Philip Osondu was my teammate at Saudi 89 FIFA U20 World Cup, where we helped Nigeria finish in second position. So shattered about the news of his passing. Dear Lord, do grant him eternal rest and console his family #RipOsondu,” Adepoju tweeted.

Before drawing the curtain on his football career, he featured for El Kanemi Warriors, RSC , Racing White Daring Molenbeek, La Louviere, Union Saint Gillis, Diedem Sport and FC Merchtem 2000.