KPL

18 and still counting! Kenyans’ react as Gor Mahia clinch a record third straight title

Goal Kenya.
K'Ogalo retained their KPL title with two matches to spare despite battling to a 1-1 draw against Vihiga United

Gor Mahia wrote history on Wednesday after they clinched a record 18th Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title with two matches to spare.

K’Ogalo beat closest challengers Bandari and Sofapaka after amassing 69 points and will be handed the trophy on Saturday when they take on Posta Rangers at Machakos Stadium.

The team also rewrote history by becoming the first club in Kenya to win the trophy three times in a row on three different occasions. The first time was between 1983, 1984 and 1985, the second was in 2013, 2014 and 2015 and the latest in 2017, 2018 and now 2019.

Kenyans from all walks of life have joined hands to congratulate the team for the rare achievement and this is how they reacted on Twitter to celebrate the club’s success.

