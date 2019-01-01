18 and still counting! Kenyans’ react as Gor Mahia clinch a record third straight title
Gor Mahia wrote history on Wednesday after they clinched a record 18th Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title with two matches to spare.
K’Ogalo beat closest challengers Bandari and Sofapaka after amassing 69 points and will be handed the trophy on Saturday when they take on Posta Rangers at Machakos Stadium.
The team also rewrote history by becoming the first club in Kenya to win the trophy three times in a row on three different occasions. The first time was between 1983, 1984 and 1985, the second was in 2013, 2014 and 2015 and the latest in 2017, 2018 and now 2019.
Kenyans from all walks of life have joined hands to congratulate the team for the rare achievement and this is how they reacted on Twitter to celebrate the club’s success.
FULL TIME: Gor Mahia 1 Vihiga Utd 1— Tony Anelka (@tonyanelka) May 22, 2019
Gor Mahia are officially the 2019 KPL Champions.
The first team in Kenya to pull a three-peat thrice. No team has ever done a three-peat twice.
1- 1983, 1984, 1985
2- 2013, 2014, 2015
3- 2017, 2018…… and now 2019
Congratulations Gor Mahia pic.twitter.com/mMAuIGKDrP
And Gor Mahia are Champions again! Bandari drew 0-0 with Mathare United earlier so regardless of the Gor Mahia result; #Sirkal are 2019 Champions! Congratulations! #KPL #TheScoreKE— Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) May 22, 2019
BREAKING NEWS!!!!!! #GorMahia @officialGMFC are KPL Champions for a record 18th time!!— Mike Okinyi (@MikeOkinyi) May 22, 2019
Bandari fail to beat Mathare, they can't catch up with Gor no matter the results in Gor's last three matches...
No team in Kenya has done the three-peat twice, Gor Mahia has now done it thrice pic.twitter.com/a5x4c0gdD7— Gor Mahia FC News (@GorMahiaFCNews) May 22, 2019
Gor Mahia will keep this KPL trophy for good after defending it for the third straight time. #KPL pic.twitter.com/nXhaQFknvW— Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) May 22, 2019
Gor Mahia winning the @TheOfficialKPL title is no longer news. However, congratulations for winning it in style. This league needs serious competitors or #Sirkal will win it for another 10 years in a row. #KPL— Collins Ogutu (@CKogutu) May 23, 2019
Gor Mahia has 3-peated three times!!! Not just once. Get your history right Afc has never won 3 consecutive '83 pic.twitter.com/LAqLqTGsX8— just STEVE !!! (@just_STEVE___) May 22, 2019
Congratulations Gor Mahia for the third consecutive Kpl Title.Indeed you are Mighty #KPL2019 #SPL #Sirkal #Fcukzoo #MagicalKericho— Zoo FC (@zoofootballclub) May 22, 2019
(Pic-@TheOfficialKPL) pic.twitter.com/hwStQLuSRM
Congratulations Gor Mahia for winning #SPL 2018-2019 for the third time 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏#Sirkal pic.twitter.com/j0bUQXp4sV— Marcello Omutiti Omuttaha (@MOmuttaha) May 22, 2019
Gor Mahia are the #SPL 2018-19 Champions. pic.twitter.com/qxFaTRpo1o— KPL (@TheOfficialKPL) May 22, 2019
Gor Mahia are the 2018-19 Kenyan Premier League champions!— Goal Kenya (@GoalcomKenya) May 22, 2019
Send a message to congratulate the champions? pic.twitter.com/zBnp0z7Vkj
Congratulations Gor Mahia for the third consecutive KPL Title. Well deserved 👏👏— Allan Wanga (@allanwanga_) May 22, 2019
#KPL2019 #SPL #Sirkal pic.twitter.com/El9t7Joq5P
#JamboKenya Congratulations to Shakava and @GorMahia_FC Hard work pays! @RadioCitizenFM pic.twitter.com/HRrMJhotkr— Vincent Ateya (@vincentateya) May 23, 2019
K'Ogalo are the official 2018-19 #SPL champions. 6 league titles in 7 seasons, that's Gor Mahia for you. #Sirkal pic.twitter.com/H9BZ6WGVl8— Victor Onyango (@VOnyango_) May 22, 2019
Congratulations Gor Mahia and captain Shakes Harun Shakava for winning his fifth Kenyan Premier League title. cc @nicmuhando @GhettoRadio895 #brekko pic.twitter.com/Tklfp0lyuj— Wairimu's Daughter (@Elishifa) May 23, 2019