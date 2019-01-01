18 and still counting! Kenyans’ react as Gor Mahia clinch a record third straight title

K'Ogalo retained their KPL title with two matches to spare despite battling to a 1-1 draw against Vihiga United

wrote history on Wednesday after they clinched a record 18th Kenyan Premier League ( ) title with two matches to spare.

K’Ogalo beat closest challengers and after amassing 69 points and will be handed the trophy on Saturday when they take on Posta at Machakos Stadium.

Article continues below

The team also rewrote history by becoming the first club in to win the trophy three times in a row on three different occasions. The first time was between 1983, 1984 and 1985, the second was in 2013, 2014 and 2015 and the latest in 2017, 2018 and now 2019.

Kenyans from all walks of life have joined hands to congratulate the team for the rare achievement and this is how they reacted on Twitter to celebrate the club’s success.

FULL TIME: Gor Mahia 1 Vihiga Utd 1



Gor Mahia are officially the 2019 KPL Champions.



The first team in Kenya to pull a three-peat thrice. No team has ever done a three-peat twice.



1- 1983, 1984, 1985

2- 2013, 2014, 2015

3- 2017, 2018…… and now 2019



Congratulations Gor Mahia pic.twitter.com/mMAuIGKDrP — Tony Anelka (@tonyanelka) May 22, 2019

And Gor Mahia are Champions again! Bandari drew 0-0 with earlier so regardless of the Gor Mahia result; #Sirkal are 2019 Champions! Congratulations! #KPL #TheScoreKE — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) May 22, 2019

BREAKING NEWS!!!!!! #GorMahia @officialGMFC are KPL Champions for a record 18th time!!



Bandari fail to beat Mathare, they can't catch up with Gor no matter the results in Gor's last three matches... — Mike Okinyi (@MikeOkinyi) May 22, 2019

No team in Kenya has done the three-peat twice, Gor Mahia has now done it thrice pic.twitter.com/a5x4c0gdD7 — Gor Mahia FC News (@GorMahiaFCNews) May 22, 2019

Gor Mahia will keep this KPL trophy for good after defending it for the third straight time. #KPL pic.twitter.com/nXhaQFknvW — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) May 22, 2019

Gor Mahia winning the @TheOfficialKPL title is no longer news. However, congratulations for winning it in style. This league needs serious competitors or #Sirkal will win it for another 10 years in a row. #KPL — Collins Ogutu (@CKogutu) May 23, 2019

Gor Mahia has 3-peated three times!!! Not just once. Get your history right Afc has never won 3 consecutive '83 pic.twitter.com/LAqLqTGsX8 — just STEVE !!! (@just_STEVE___) May 22, 2019

Congratulations Gor Mahia for winning #SPL 2018-2019 for the third time 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏#Sirkal pic.twitter.com/j0bUQXp4sV — Marcello Omutiti Omuttaha (@MOmuttaha) May 22, 2019

Gor Mahia are the 2018-19 Kenyan Premier League champions!



Send a message to congratulate the champions? pic.twitter.com/zBnp0z7Vkj — Goal Kenya (@GoalcomKenya) May 22, 2019

K'Ogalo are the official 2018-19 #SPL champions. 6 league titles in 7 seasons, that's Gor Mahia for you. #Sirkal pic.twitter.com/H9BZ6WGVl8 — Victor Onyango (@VOnyango_) May 22, 2019