10 Gor Mahia players turn up for training, Nyangi sorts their transport

Sammy Omollo conducts training at Camp Toyoyo grounds ahead of their Caf assignment

10 players attended Sunday's training session in preparations for the second leg of the Caf game against CR Belouizdad on Wednesday.

K'Ogalo face a mammoth task of overturning the 6-0 loss suffered in the first leg to qualify for the group stage of the competition. Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Clifton Miheso, Samuel Onyango and assistant captain Philemon Otieno were the only senior players.

Posta coach Sammy Omollo was in charge of the training that took place at the Camp Toyoyo Grounds.

Former Gor Mahia Organizing Secretary Judith Nyangi was among those who attended the training.

"I had to be there for the players and even provided transport for those who attended Sunday's training," Nyangi told Goal.

"The fans have also contributed some money to ensure we have more players in training on Monday. The coach requested we have as many players as possible to ensure he trains them well ahead of the game.

"It is quite unfortunate that the team is experiencing tough situations but we will play our part to ensure the team performs well in the second leg of the competition."

K'Ogalo treasurer Dolfina Odhiambo, who faced fierce criticism over her remarks on Omollo’s strategy against Belouizdad, has stated she has full confidence in the coach.

"I am very happy with how Pamzo trained the players with great zeal and dedication today [Sunday] at Camp Toyoyo, God bless him. I wish him all the best in this return leg because I know he can deliver," Dolfina said.

The official has also said if she had the power to determine the next coach for Gor Mahia, she would have definitely settled on the former player.

"Pamzo is a qualified coach and best suited to steer the ship, if it was my sole decision, I would have hired him permanently as our coach," Odhiambo added.

"I have nothing personal against Pamzo, in fact, I consider him a friend because he also happens to be a very close friend to my family."

The treasurer also confirmed her finance docket is working hard to ensure the salaries for the officials and that the players are settled soon.

"I am working round the clock to ensure that the players and technical bench's salaries are sorted in the shortest time possible as we continue to deliver on the pitch as expected."