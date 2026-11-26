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Former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto'o has issued a stinging response to critics demanding an explanation for his support of FIFA president Gianni Infantino. The Cameroonian football legend took to social media to assert African independence, flatly refusing to participate in what he described as a media-led interrogation of his political choices.

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Eto'o rejects the "media tribunal"

Eto'o has forcefully rejected an invitation to justify his political stance regarding the leadership of world football, asserting that African nations do not need to answer to foreign critics. The controversy erupted after French commentator Daniel Riolo challenged the FECAFOOT president to appear on the "After Foot" programme to explain why he and other African federations are backing Infantino for another term.

Eto'o, who has never been one to shy away from confrontation, made his feelings clear through his official channels, signaling that the era of African football leaders needing external approval is over.

"Here I am summoned to explain Africa's vote before a media tribunal where a columnist has appointed himself president. I will not appear," Eto'o wrote in a defiant statement posted on Instagram. The translation of his message confirms his refusal to "appear" before what he views as a self-appointed judicial body of journalists. By framing the request as a summons to a "media tribunal," the former striker highlighted his disdain for the pressure being applied to African football executives to account for their democratic choices in a way their European counterparts are rarely asked to do.

Defending African autonomy in football

The core of the dispute lies in the perceived agency of African football associations during FIFA elections. Eto'o argued that the scrutiny applied to African votes carries a double standard, suggesting that European federations are granted a level of respect and privacy that is denied to their peers in Africa.

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"European federations choose freely who they vote for, and against. That is their business, and no one in Africa has set themselves up as a judge of their honor or their dignity. I therefore leave it to those who arrogate to themselves the right to pronounce such judgments to take responsibility for them," he explained.

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His argument emphasises a desire for mutual respect between confederations, insisting that the dignity of African football officials should not be questioned simply because their voting intentions differ from those favored by certain media outlets or European pundits.

The clash over FIFA's financial promises

The tension was further fueled by Riolo’s blunt assessment of the situation, where he suggested that the support for Infantino was purely transactional. Riolo had previously stated, "I just want to know why he is voting for Infantino. He just has to say it. It’s not complicated to say that it’s because we (the African federations) are all going to take 25 million. And with those 25 million, I will redistribute them in Cameroon to build such an academy or this and that."

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In his concluding remarks, Eto'o sought to close the door on the discussion by reaffirming the sovereignty of African decision-makers. "African football leaders are free men and women. They have no need for guardians. They decide in their heart and conscience in the service of their federation and for African football. My choice is made and it is known," he stated.